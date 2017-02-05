  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Nation

Employers can use FBI database for real-time background checks

February 5, 2017 at 3:41 PM EST
Employers enrolled in federal and state “Rap Back” programs receive ongoing, real-time updates about their employees even after they are hired. They can keep tabs on things like encounters with law enforcement, even if those actions do not result in arrests, according to a report by The Intercept by Ava Kofman. Kofman joins Hari Sreenivasan with more details.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT