  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Science

EPA launching program to challenge climate science

July 2, 2017 at 4:50 PM EDT
In the latest move to undermine the scientific consensus on climate change, Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, has recruited a team of researchers to challenge climate science. Emily Holden, who broke the story for E&E News’s ClimateWire, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington, D.C.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT