What to expect from Trump's first address to the UN The United Nations General Assembly begins this week in New York, and on Tuesday President Donald Trump will deliver his first speech to the international body. In the past ,Trump has accused the U.N. of "weakness and incompetence" while threatening to cut U.S. funding. David Nakamura, a White House correspondent for the Washington Post, joins Megan Thompson for more on what to expect.

On Okinawa, locals want U.S. troops to leave Okinawa has hosted the most American troops in Japan since after World War II, when the U.S. agreed to protect a demilitarized Japan. Though the island is strategically located to respond to threats from North Korea or China, most Okinawa residents consider the U.S. military presence disruptive and hindering economic development. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Amy Guttman reports.

Shields and Brooks on Hillary Clinton's election candor Syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks join Hari Sreenivasan to discuss takeaways from an in-depth interview with Hillary Clinton on her election memoir "What Happened," President Trump's move to work with Democrats on protections for young undocumented immigrants and what it means for his base of support.

Looking back, Hillary Clinton sees dangers for democracy Calling the Trump presidency "a clear and present danger to our country and to the world," Hillary Clinton says there is no leadership from the White House on exposing how Russia tried to destabilize American democracy. The former senator, secretary of state, first lady and presidential candidate sits down with Judy Woodruff to discuss her new memoir, "What Happened," and much more.