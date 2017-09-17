  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Politics

What to expect from Trump’s first address to the UN

September 17, 2017 at 4:33 PM EDT
The United Nations General Assembly begins this week in New York, and on Tuesday President Donald Trump will deliver his first speech to the international body. In the past, Trump has accused the U.N. of “weakness and incompetence” while threatening to cut U.S. funding. David Nakamura, who covers the White House for the Washington Post, joins Megan Thompson for more on what to expect.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT