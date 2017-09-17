Why did Facebook allow advertisers to target anti-Semitic groups?

227916 227915 227915 Facebook allowed advertisers to target anti-Semitic groups ProPublica reported this week that Facebook advertisers were able to target ads to "Jew-haters" and other users who belonged to anti-Semitic groups. This follows a recent announcement by the company that Russian propagandists had bought thousands of ads on the platform during the presidential election. Julia Angwin, who co-reported the story for ProPublica, joins Hari Sreenivasan. disabled 3004756163 bosKr-DjXO4 false 227925 227924 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/expect-trumps-first-address-un/ What to expect from Trump’s first address to the UN The United Nations General Assembly begins this week in New York, and on Tuesday President Donald Trump will deliver his first speech to the international body. In the past ,Trump has accused the U.N. of “weakness and incompetence” while threatening to cut U.S. funding. David Nakamura, a White House correspondent for the Washington Post, joins Megan Thompson for more on what to expect. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3GGYR-320x196.jpg 3004756751 7OD1cuH0R4E 227918 227919 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/large-companies-see-payoffs-sustainability/ Large companies see payoffs in sustainability In June, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would quit the Paris climate change accord, in which 195 nations agreed to voluntary steps to reduce emissions of gases that cause global warming. Strong opposition to the move came from U.S. companies now pledging to reduce their use of fossil fuels. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Stephanie Sy reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/climate-1-320x196.png 3004756494 75cVPXMVb6A 227893 227927 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/episode/pbs-newshour-weekend-full-episode-september-17-2017/ PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode September 17, 2017 On this edition for Sunday, Sept. 17, the Florida Keys re-open to residents forced from their homes by Hurricane Irma, and what to expect from President Trump during his first visit to the United Nations. Later, some large American business are seeing benefits to using renewable energy. Megan Thompson anchors from New York. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3GMWM-e1505679258564-320x196.jpg 3004757338 yvMHLFH8wxM