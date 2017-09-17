  • SUBSCRIBE
Why did Facebook allow advertisers to target anti-Semitic groups?

September 17, 2017 at 6:16 PM EDT
ProPublica reported this week that Facebook advertisers were able to target ads to "Jew-haters" and other users who belonged to anti-Semitic groups. This follows a recent announcement by the company that Russian propagandists had bought thousands of ads on the platform during the presidential election. Julia Angwin, who co-reported the story for ProPublica, joins Hari Sreenivasan.
