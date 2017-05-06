  • SUBSCRIBE
French candidate Macron targeted by ‘massive’ hacking attack

May 6, 2017 at 4:59 PM EDT
As French voters prepare to head to the polls, presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron confirmed he had been the target of a “massive hacking attack,” with campaign emails and financial documents posted online. Macron's campaign said that authentic documents were released alongside fake documents. Reuters reporter Eric Auchard joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from Berlin with more on this developing story.
