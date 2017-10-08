Friction grows between Trump administration and the GOP
October 8, 2017 at 4:33 PM EDT
President Donald Trump reached out to Democrats again on Saturday to find a way to repeal the Affordable Care Act. His appeal to them, amid reports of tension with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, hint at friction between the administration and GOP. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan from Santa Barbara, California, to discuss the internal party battles.