How a global sting took down two major dark web markets

July 23, 2017 at 4:04 PM EDT
The U.S. Justice Department, in partnership with European investigators, has shut down two of the dark web’s largest websites. The black market sites were allegedly purveyors of illegal drugs, guns and hacking tools, according to federal charges announced on Thursday. WIRED magazine reporter Andy Greenberg joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the case.
