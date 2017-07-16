  • SUBSCRIBE
Governors from both parties wary of GOP health care plan

July 16, 2017 at 5:00 PM EDT
At the National Governors Association’s summer meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, there was bipartisan resistance to the Republican healthcare plan, which threatens to cut federal Medicaid subsidies. Washington Post reporter Sean Sullivan, who attended the gathering, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington.
