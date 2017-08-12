224388 224387 224387 Guam on alert after North Korean threats Amid escalating rhetoric this week between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, North Korea threatened to fire ballistic missiles toward Guam, a small Pacific island that has been a U.S. territory since 1898. Guam is about 2,100 miles southeast of North Korea and home to more than 160,000 people. Wall Street Journal reporter Lucy Craymer joins Hari Sreenivasan from Guam. disabled 3003738094 K0YqBmvmovo 224329 224326 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/risch-north-korea-needs-know-whats-trumps-mind/ Risch: North Korea needs to know what’s on Trump’s mind Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss President Trump’s remarks on North Korea and the likelihood -- and potential consequences -- of a military conflict, plus Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell under attack from the White House. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS182C3-320x196.jpg 3003723020 JW5eYEPc-xs 224327 224319 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/whats-view-u-s-tensions-pyongyang/ What's the view of U.S. tensions from Pyongyang? President Trump denounced North Korea yet again Friday, affirming the U.S. and its military are ready to deal with any further provocation from Pyongyang. Despite the tensions, it was revealed that U.S. and North Korean diplomats have had back channel discussions recently. Nick Schifrin looks at the internal response and gets the North Korean perspective from Rafael Wober of Associated Press. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1B4MG-320x196.jpg 3003722670 BYGST6ovJ64 224313 224316 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/likely-military-conflict-north-korea/ How likely is a military conflict with North Korea? President Trump said the U.S. and its military is ready to deal with any provocation by the Pyongyang regime. How do the president’s words impact the Trump administration’s options? Judy Woodruff speaks with retired Adm. Dennis Blair, a former U.S. Pacific Forces commander, and former CIA analyst Sue Mi Terry to get some insight into the reclusive regime and how the U.S. should proceed. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1B9K0-1-320x196.jpg 3003721618 7D3gXfsDBW8