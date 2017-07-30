  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Nation

At hacker convention, a spotlight on weaknesses in election security

July 30, 2017 at 5:13 PM EDT
Hackers, lawyers, security officials and government employees gather annually in Las Vegas for the Def Con security convention. This year, hackers were able to penetrate a touch screen voting machine used in a 2014 Virginia election in less than two hours. Robert McMillan, who covered the conference for the Wall Street Journal, joins Hari Sreenivasan from San Francisco.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT