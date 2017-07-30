At hacker convention, a spotlight on weaknesses in election security
July 30, 2017 at 5:13 PM EDT
Hackers, lawyers, security officials and government employees gather annually in Las Vegas for the Def Con security convention. This year, hackers were able to penetrate a touch screen voting machine used in a 2014 Virginia election in less than two hours. Robert McMillan, who covered the conference for the Wall Street Journal, joins Hari Sreenivasan from San Francisco.