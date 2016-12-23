  • SUBSCRIBE
TOPICS > World

Holiday music from U.S. military around the world

December 23, 2016 at 6:15 PM EST
From around the world, members of the United States military sing the classic Christmas carol, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” The segment was done in collaboration with the Pentagon.
JUDY WOODRUFF: Finally, to celebrate the holiday spirit, a special singalong. Join in with these members of the military, serving around the world.

(SINGING “THE TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS”)

JUDY WOODRUFF: They keep our country safe, and can you imagine a better way to say, Merry Christmas? Thank you all.

