Holiday music from U.S. military around the world From around the world, members of the United States military sing the classic Christmas carol, "The Twelve Days of Christmas." The segment was done in collaboration with the Pentagon.

Donald Trump's fighting words are worrying to some President-elect Trump tweeted this week that the U.S. needs to build up its nuclear arsenal. He also declared that should an arms race occur, the U.S. would triumph over any adversary. John Yang talks to Joseph Cirincione of the Ploughshares Fund and Matthew Kroenig of Georgetown University about the reaction to Mr. Trump's words and the status of American weaponry.

Why didn't the US veto the UN's rebuke of Israel? The United States has broken with decades of diplomacy by abstaining on a U.N. rebuke of Israel, rather than vetoing it in support of its longtime ally. The Security Council voted 14 to 0 that Israel is committing a "flagrant violation" of international law by building settlements on land Palestinians want. Judy Woodruff speaks with Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser, about the decision.

News Wrap: FBI says ISIS is urging holiday attacks on U.S. In our news wrap Friday, the FBI is warning that Islamic State supporters are urging attacks on holiday gatherings and churches in the U.S. Also, the suspect who plowed a truck into a Berlin Christmas market has been shot dead. Anis Amri was killed by a police officer after an early-morning shootout in Milan.