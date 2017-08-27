225766 225767 225767 Why Houston is a ‘sitting duck’ for hurricanes “Hell or High Water,” a report published last year by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune, says that officials in Houston failed to adequately heed a warning from a hurricane that nine years ago caused $30 billion in damage. Texas Tribune reporter Kiah Collier, who co-authored the report on the aftermath of Hurricane Ike, joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from Houston. disabled 3004158825 ijL_HVxcBTA 225778 225779 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/gulf-coast-cities-officials-warn-coming-floods/ In Gulf Coast cities, officials warn of coming floods People in the small city of Victoria, Texas, which was ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, started grappling with the aftermath on Sunday. While the city, about 30 miles inland from the Gulf Coast, did not experience extreme flooding, roofs were torn off, power lines knocked over and infrastructure was severely damaged. NewsHour Weekend’s Christopher Booker reports on the scene. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTX3DK76-e1503864248585-320x196.jpg 3004159774 Rkv-t43t9eA 225711 225710 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/hurricane-slows-texas-braces-damage/ As hurricane slows, Texas braces for further damage Hurricane Harvey is weakening and drifting slowly along the Texas coast as forecasters warn of the storm's continued potential to generate catastrophic flooding as far as 100 miles inland. Officials began surveying the damage on Saturday following the most powerful storm to hit Texas in more than 50 years. The NewsHour Weekend’s Hari Sreenivasan has the latest on the storm. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTX3DG1B-e1503781942935-320x196.jpg 3004154417 CYN6ivRWY2A 225703 225701 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/arpaio-pardon-hurts-gop-relations-trump/ Arpaio pardon hurts GOP relations with Trump President Donald Trump’s pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who aggressively pursued undocumented immigrants, exacerbated an increasingly tenuous relationship with national Republicans. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan from Santa Barbara, California, on what the latest rift means for the party and country. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTR37CPW-e1503784429989-320x196.jpg 3004151895 tPLOD1zoQq0