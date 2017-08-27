  • SUBSCRIBE
Why Houston is a ‘sitting duck’ for hurricanes

August 27, 2017 at 5:15 PM EDT
“Hell or High Water,” a report published last year by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune, says that officials in Houston failed to adequately heed a warning from a hurricane that nine years ago caused $30 billion in damage. Texas Tribune reporter Kiah Collier, who co-authored the report on the aftermath of Hurricane Ike, joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from Houston.
