Why Houston is a ‘sitting duck’ for hurricanes
August 27, 2017 at 5:15 PM EDT
225766225767225767Why Houston is a ‘sitting duck’ for hurricanes“Hell or High Water,” a report published last year by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune, says that officials in Houston failed to adequately heed a warning from a hurricane that nine years ago caused $30 billion in damage. Texas Tribune reporter Kiah Collier, who co-authored the report on the aftermath of Hurricane Ike, joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from Houston.2017-08-27 12:00 amdisabled3004158825ijL_HVxcBTA225778225779http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/gulf-coast-cities-officials-warn-coming-floods/In Gulf Coast cities, officials warn of coming floodsPeople in the small city of Victoria, Texas, which was ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, started grappling with the aftermath on Sunday. While the city, about 30 miles inland from the Gulf Coast, did not experience extreme flooding, roofs were torn off, power lines knocked over and infrastructure was severely damaged. NewsHour Weekend’s Christopher Booker reports on the scene.2017-08-27 03:58 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTX3DK76-e1503864248585-320x196.jpg3004159774Rkv-t43t9eA225711225710http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/hurricane-slows-texas-braces-damage/As hurricane slows, Texas braces for further damageHurricane Harvey is weakening and drifting slowly along the Texas coast as forecasters warn of the storm's continued potential to generate catastrophic flooding as far as 100 miles inland. Officials began surveying the damage on Saturday following the most powerful storm to hit Texas in more than 50 years. The NewsHour Weekend’s Hari Sreenivasan has the latest on the storm.2017-08-26 05:10 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTX3DG1B-e1503781942935-320x196.jpg3004154417CYN6ivRWY2A225703225701http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/arpaio-pardon-hurts-gop-relations-trump/Arpaio pardon hurts GOP relations with TrumpPresident Donald Trump’s pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who aggressively pursued undocumented immigrants, exacerbated an increasingly tenuous relationship with national Republicans. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan from Santa Barbara, California, on what the latest rift means for the party and country.2017-08-26 02:46 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTR37CPW-e1503784429989-320x196.jpg3004151895tPLOD1zoQq0
“Hell or High Water,” a report published last year by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune, says that officials in Houston failed to adequately heed a warning from a hurricane that nine years ago caused $30 billion in damage. Texas Tribune reporter Kiah Collier, who co-authored the report on the aftermath of Hurricane Ike, joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from Houston.