Immigration raids to target teens suspected of gang membership

222483 222478 222478 Immigration raids to target suspected gang members U.S. immigration officials on Sunday are expected to begin four days of nationwide raids targeting teenagers suspected of belonging to gangs, under a plan outlined in a U.S. Department of Homeland Security document that has been viewed by Reuters. Reuters reporter Julia Edwards Ainsley, who broke the story, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington to discuss. disabled 3003040038 mbzHMBzitFs 222468 222469 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/hazardous-military-waste-making-americans-sick/ Hazardous military waste is making Americans sick "Bombs in our Backyard," a new investigative series from ProPublica, looks at how the Pentagon’s disposal of military waste has created thousands of toxic sites in the United States. Abrahm Lustgarten, who reported the story for ProPublica, joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss how the Pentagon's management of munitions waste has become a health risk for communities across the country. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX15IPI-320x196.jpg 3003039098 3HaPruMKtnQ 222467 222466 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/new-jersey-eliminates-cash-bail-leads-nation-reforms/ New Jersey eliminates cash bail, leads nation in reforms In states across the country, a cash bail system can mean that poor defendants remain in jail while wealthier defendants go free. But a model to address those disparities began this year in New Jersey, which has launched some of the most comprehensive bail reforms in the nation. NewsHour Weekend's Megan Thompson reports as part of our "Chasing the Dream" series. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Bail_bonds-320x196.jpg 3003039348 EB3h6gro0mo 222420 222410 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/1967-riots-reshaped-detroit-rebuilding-still-needs-done/ How the 1967 riots reshaped Detroit In the summer of 1967, the simmering unrest in cities across America exploded. In Detroit, tensions between the police and the African-American community reached their limit, unleashing five days of full-out violence -- riots or a rebellion, depending on whom you ask. Fifty years later, special correspondent Soledad O'Brien reports on what sparked it all and the scars that remain today. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/detroit5-e1500685132706-320x196.jpg 3003030224 ahlb68geHyw