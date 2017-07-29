Few options remain for some consumers in ACA marketplaces
July 29, 2017 at 5:02 PM EDT
223120223122223122Some people enrolled under ACA have few insurance optionsSenate Republicans failed this week to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which has provided insurance to 12 million people. Most people enrolled under the ACA have at least two insurers to choose from, but next year, 3 million people may have only one choice, and people living in 45 counties could be left with none. Mary Agnes Carey of Kaiser Health News joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.2017-07-29 02:59 pmdisabledY4DSf9D8Y3g223113223112http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/ahead-vote-venezuelans-protest-expanding-presidential-power/Venezuelans protest expanding presidential powerVenezuela on Sunday will hold an election for a new national assembly that could rewrite its constitution. Parties opposed to President Nicolas Maduro, whose party has presided over a severe economic downturn in recent years, are boycotting the vote for fear the new assembly would expand executive powers. Reuters reporter Brian Ellsworth joins Hari Sreenivasan from Caracas.2017-07-29 02:25 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3DCP7-320x196.jpg3003292866W4MRsU3cIAM223105223109http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/indias-national-id-program-raises-privacy-concerns/India’s national ID program raises privacy concernsSince 2010, India has undertaken what is by far the largest citizen registration drive in history by documenting most of its 1.3 billion people into a single national identification database. The system assigns a number and records fingerprints and iris scans. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro reports on the country's biometric database and the privacy concerns it raises.2017-07-29 01:59 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTR3EDSS-320x196.jpg3003292278BDg2CFlvQd0223059223046http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/moscows-retaliation-u-s-sanctions-major-escalation/Moscow retaliation for U.S. sanctions is major escalationRussia announced that the U.S. would need to drastically reduce the number of officials working in the country, and barred the U.S. from using two properties there. The announcement was retaliation for actions taken by the U.S., including the seizure of two Russian-owned compounds and a Senate-approved bill that includes new sanctions. Hari Sreenivasan learns more from Nick Schifrin.2017-07-28 06:00 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3DADD-320x196.jpg3003281121y7n4xOQ4yq8
Senate Republicans failed this week to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which has provided insurance to 12 million people. Most people enrolled under the ACA have at least two insurers to choose from, but next year, 3 million people may have only one choice, and people living in 45 counties could be left with none. Mary Agnes Carey of Kaiser Health News joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.