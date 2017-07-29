  • SUBSCRIBE
Few options remain for some consumers in ACA marketplaces

July 29, 2017 at 5:02 PM EDT
Senate Republicans failed this week to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which has provided insurance to 12 million people. Most people enrolled under the ACA have at least two insurers to choose from, but next year, 3 million people may have only one choice, and people living in 45 counties could be left with none. Mary Agnes Carey of Kaiser Health News joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.
