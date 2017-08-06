  • SUBSCRIBE
Iran gains influence in Afghanistan as war continues

August 6, 2017 at 4:35 PM EDT
President Donald Trump has reportedly become frustrated with what he sees as the U.S.’s losing position in the 16-year war in Afghanistan. The New York Times also reported this weekend that Iran has gained influence there, conducting covert activities and supporting the Taliban, which was once its enemy. Carlotta Gall, who is covering the issue for The New York Times, joins Hari Sreenivasan.
