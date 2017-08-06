223825 223828 223828 Iran gains influence in Afghanistan as war continues President Donald Trump has reportedly become frustrated with what he sees as the U.S.’s losing position in the 16-year war in Afghanistan. The New York Times also reported this weekend that Iran has gained influence there, conducting covert activities and supporting the Taliban, which was once its enemy. Carlotta Gall, who is covering the issue for The New York Times, joins Hari Sreenivasan. disabled 3003526029 9DZZSCTGgPc 223776 223796 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/usain-bolt-fastest-man-history-runs-last-100m-dash/ Usain Bolt, the fastest man in history, runs his last 100m Usain Bolt, the global track star from Jamaica, ran his last 100m dash on Saturday at the 2017 world championships, concluding a record-breaking career that spanned three Olympic Games. Christopher Clarey of The New York Times joins Hari Sreenivasan to recap Bolt’s achievements and discuss what his retirement -- if it sticks -- would mean for the sport. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/usain-e1501970737566-320x196.jpg 3003521144 sie80U-K3Dk 223770 223767 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/upper-middle-class-keeps-keeps-everyone-else/ How the upper middle class keeps everyone else out In the United States, people within the top 1 percent income bracket own one-third of the nation’s wealth. But scholar Richard Reeves, author of “Dream Hoarders,” argues that the top 20 percent has created an even starker divide with behaviors and policies that limit economic mobility for lower-income groups. Reeves joins Hari Sreenivasan. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/GettyImages-503847901-e1501964516680-320x196.jpg 3003518404 QPnxOOeY1Kg 223766 223764 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/tillerson-address-philippines-deadly-drug-crackdown/ Tillerson to address the Philippines’ deadly drug crackdown Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has embarked on a five-day trip across Southeast Asia. In the Philippines, he is expected to address President Rodrigo Duterte’s ongoing war on drugs, in which over 2,500 people have been killed. Lindsey Ford, the Director of Political-Security Affairs for the Asia Society Policy Institute, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/plane-320x196.jpg 3003519476 8NfKuOgY83Y