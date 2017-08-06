Iran gains influence in Afghanistan as war continues
August 6, 2017 at 4:35 PM EDT
223825223828223828Iran gains influence in Afghanistan as war continuesPresident Donald Trump has reportedly become frustrated with what he sees as the U.S.’s losing position in the 16-year war in Afghanistan. The New York Times also reported this weekend that Iran has gained influence there, conducting covert activities and supporting the Taliban, which was once its enemy. Carlotta Gall, who is covering the issue for The New York Times, joins Hari Sreenivasan.2017-08-06 03:41 pmdisabled30035260299DZZSCTGgPc223776223796http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/usain-bolt-fastest-man-history-runs-last-100m-dash/Usain Bolt, the fastest man in history, runs his last 100mUsain Bolt, the global track star from Jamaica, ran his last 100m dash on Saturday at the 2017 world championships, concluding a record-breaking career that spanned three Olympic Games. Christopher Clarey of The New York Times joins Hari Sreenivasan to recap Bolt’s achievements and discuss what his retirement -- if it sticks -- would mean for the sport.2017-08-05 12:00 amhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/usain-e1501970737566-320x196.jpg3003521144sie80U-K3Dk223770223767http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/upper-middle-class-keeps-keeps-everyone-else/How the upper middle class keeps everyone else outIn the United States, people within the top 1 percent income bracket own one-third of the nation’s wealth. But scholar Richard Reeves, author of “Dream Hoarders,” argues that the top 20 percent has created an even starker divide with behaviors and policies that limit economic mobility for lower-income groups. Reeves joins Hari Sreenivasan.2017-08-05 03:35 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/GettyImages-503847901-e1501964516680-320x196.jpg3003518404QPnxOOeY1Kg223766223764http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/tillerson-address-philippines-deadly-drug-crackdown/Tillerson to address the Philippines’ deadly drug crackdownSecretary of State Rex Tillerson has embarked on a five-day trip across Southeast Asia. In the Philippines, he is expected to address President Rodrigo Duterte’s ongoing war on drugs, in which over 2,500 people have been killed. Lindsey Ford, the Director of Political-Security Affairs for the Asia Society Policy Institute, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington.2017-08-05 03:23 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/plane-320x196.jpg30035194768NfKuOgY83Y
President Donald Trump has reportedly become frustrated with what he sees as the U.S.’s losing position in the 16-year war in Afghanistan. The New York Times also reported this weekend that Iran has gained influence there, conducting covert activities and supporting the Taliban, which was once its enemy. Carlotta Gall, who is covering the issue for The New York Times, joins Hari Sreenivasan.