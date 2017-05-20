  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > World

Iran re-elects President Hassan Rouhani

May 20, 2017 at 4:56 PM EDT
Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has been easily re-elected to a second four-year term, capturing 57 percent of the vote in a race that has implications for wars in Syria and Yemen. He’s considered a moderate who sought the nuclear disarmament and sanction-lifting deal with the U.S. and other world powers. From Tehran, journalist Reza Sayah joins via Skype Alison Stewart to discuss.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT