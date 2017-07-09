  • SUBSCRIBE
Iraq declares victory over ISIS in Mosul

July 9, 2017 at 5:11 PM EDT
The U.S.-backed Iraqi army won the battle for Mosul on Sunday, ousting the Islamic State from the city it seized three years ago. Though sporadic resistance by cornered ISIS militants continues, Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory nine months after Iraqi forces launched their offensive to retake Mosul. Stephen Kalin, a reporter for Reuters, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Mosul.
