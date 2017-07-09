221225 221224 221224 Iraq declares victory over ISIS in Mosul The U.S.-backed Iraqi army won the battle for Mosul on Sunday, ousting the Islamic State from the city it seized three years ago. Though sporadic resistance by cornered ISIS militants continues, Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory nine months after Iraqi forces launched their offensive to retake Mosul. Stephen Kalin, a reporter for Reuters, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Mosul. disabled 3002622521 JQw5xAmk8HI 221216 221237 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/venezuelas-economy-plummets-mass-exodus-ensues/ As Venezuela's economy plummets, mass exodus ensues Despite having the largest oil reserves in the world, Venezuela’s economy is in a freefall, necessities have become scarce and tens of thousands of residents are fleeing across the border to Colombia. With support from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, special correspondent Nadja Drost and videographer Bruno Federico report on the exodus. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/VENEZUELA-STILL-Newer-320x196.jpg 3002622911 -6sJiKHeKvM 221171 221167 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/global-security-trade-dominate-g20-summit/ Global security and trade dominate G20 summit World leaders from 20 nations concluded their annual summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday, a gathering that was dominated by discussions on trade as well as North Korea’s weapons testing. The meetings also drew tens of thousands of demonstrators who protested a range of issues. NewsHour Special Correspondent Ryan Chilcote joins Hari Sreenivasan from Germany. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3AHBX-1-320x196.jpg 3002618614 X7Iik1V11es 221146 221147 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/report-highlights-eus-shortcomings-refugee-numbers-surge/ Report highlights EU's shortcomings as refugee numbers surge Migrants and refugees are continuing to flee wars and persecution in the Middle East and North Africa as they attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe. In the first half of 2017, 73,000 have reached Italy over that route, a 14 percent increase from last year, according to a new report from Amnesty International. Naureen Shah of Amnesty International joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3AMD6-e1499541815715-320x196.jpg 3002617980 Qp_EGJeun3w