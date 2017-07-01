220566 220555 220555 Iraqi forces close in on Mosul, ISIS's de facto capital The Iraqi army is moving closer to taking back control of Mosul from Islamic State militants who captured the city three years ago. U.S. Army forces are joining Iraqi troops in the fight while thousands of civilians, trapped in the conflict, attempt to flee. Stephen Kalin, a Reuters reporter covering the conflict, joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from Irbil, 60 miles from Mosul. disabled 3002452211 B-h3kmIq_do 220512 220506 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/can-u-s-south-korea-share-north-korea-strategy/ Can U.S. and South Korea share a North Korea strategy? President Trump met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Friday, focusing on a coordinated strategy for confronting rising tensions with North Korea. Moon has long advocated for diplomatic engagement and has delayed the full deployment of the U.S. anti-missile defense system. William Brangham talks to former U.S. diplomat Robert Gallucci about what their meeting means. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS19ALC-320x196.jpg 3002441748 mNHpTtm-jZk 220410 220401 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/iraqi-forces-reclaim-historic-mosul-mosque-isis-territory-shrinks/ Iraqi forces reclaim mosque as ISIS territory shrinks Iraqi forces have recaptured from the Islamic State group a mosque compound in Western Mosul, a major symbolic victory after months of fighting. The al-Nouri Mosque is where ISIS's leader declared the formation of a so-called caliphate across much of Iraq and Syria in 2014. William Brangham reports on the state of battle and the displacement of thousands of people. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS19604-320x196.jpg 3002400985 CLGAarVVo14 220386 220405 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/whos-whos-left-trump-travel-ban-takes-effect/ Who’s in and who’s left out as Trump travel ban takes effect President Trump’s executive order banning entry into the U.S. from six majority-Muslim countries finally takes effect Thursday after months of legal and political wrangling. The Supreme Court issued a partial green light earlier this week by only allowing those with “bona fide” family or business ties to be allowed in. Judy Woodruff learns more from Yeganeh Torbati of Reuters. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX2YWCS-e1489528811228-320x196.jpg 3002400277 jS4stSXISpQ