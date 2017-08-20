  • SUBSCRIBE
Joint military drills to begin with U.S., South Korea

August 20, 2017 at 4:40 PM EDT
Defense Secretary James Mattis said Sunday that the decision to reduce U.S. troop participation in joint military exercises with South Korea this week is unrelated to tensions with North Korea. Christopher Hill, former chief U.S. negotiator with North Korea and ambassador to South Korea, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Denver, Co. to offer perspective on the situation.
