Kaepernick has ‘etched a place in history’ with NFL protest

September 24, 2017 at 6:12 PM EDT
President Trump’s comments that football players should be fired if they kneel during the national anthem has ignited condemnation from three major sports. Trump also took aim at the NBA's Stephen Curry and NFL's Colin Kaepernick, who was the first to kneel during the anthem last year as a protest against police violence. Washington Post sports columnist Kevin Blackistone joins Megan Thompson.
