228640 228624 228624 Kaepernick has 'etched a place in history' with NFL protest President Trump’s comments that football players should be fired if they kneel during the national anthem has ignited condemnation from three major sports. Trump also took aim at the NBA's Stephen Curry and NFL's Colin Kaepernick, who was the first to kneel during the anthem last year as a protest against police violence. Washington Post sports columnist Kevin Blackistone joins Megan Thompson. disabled 3005021063 false 228599 228598 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/bestselling-book-hate-u-give-tackles-police-violence-black-teenagers/ Book tackles police violence against black teenagers The young adult novel "The Hate U Give" tells the story of a teenager whose childhood friend is shot and killed by a police officer. In the book, now nominated for a National Book Award and Kirkus Prize, author Angie Thomas addresses difficult topics including race relations, police violence and racial stereotypes. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Alison Stewart spoke with Thomas. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/THUG3-320x196.jpg 3005018856 34d_xLzd-Bg 228581 228630 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/episode/pbs-newshour-weekend-full-episode-sept-24-2017/ PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode Sept. 24, 2017 On this edition for Sunday, Sept. 24, football players take a knee during the national anthem in solidarity of former colleague Colin Kaepernick, who was targeted by President Donald Trump for protesting police violence. Later, author Angie Thomas of New York Times bestselling book “The Hate U Give” tackles racial injustices black teeangers face. Megan Thompson anchors from New York. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTS1DKKG-e1506284659670-320x196.jpg 3005020030 XIzc09WIoMg 228559 228561 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/police-killed-1000-people-tasers-since-2000/ Police have killed more than 1,000 with Tasers since 2000 Almost all 18,000 police departments in the U.S. issue their officers Tasers, or stun guns, as a non-lethal alternative to subdue people they might see as a threat. But in a five-part series, Reuters documented more than 1,000 incidents since 2000 in which their Tasers have killed people. Peter Eisler, who co-reported the series, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3H3S4-320x196.jpg 3005014011 kzCmoWH5wYM