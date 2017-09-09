227192 227193 227193 Key West on lockdown as Irma approaches The Florida Keys are home to tens of thousands of residents who were ordered to evacuate days ago as Hurricane Irma approaches the state. The city of Key West is squarely in the hurricane’s path -- but Key West Mayor Craig Cates stayed behind to help manage last-resort shelters. Cates joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype. disabled 3004530823 TTz6oNIP08o 227196 227198 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/texas-florida-toxic-sites-risk-flooding/ From Texas to Florida, toxic sites risk flooding The Environmental Protection Agency said last month that 13 of 41 Superfund sites, the nation’s most toxic industrial waste sites, were flooded by Hurricane Harvey after the Associated Press reported about them on the scene. Now in Florida, 54 Superfund sites could be threatened by Hurricane Irma. Jason Dearen, the AP reporter covering the crisis in both states, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Miami. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTXSA2N-e1504986763509-320x196.jpg 3004531370 ihagINZsMXg 227138 227126 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/late-season-wildfire-scorches-tinder-dry-oregon/ Late-season wildfire scorches tinder-dry Oregon More than 80 large wildfires are burning across 10 states and at least nine firefighters have died and hundreds have been evacuated. Special correspondent Cat Wise reports from Oregon about efforts to contain the Eagle Creek fire, the nation’s highest priority wildfire that has charred some 30,000 acres in the heart of the scenic Columbia Gorge. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3F119-320x196.jpg 3004505479 CE27rQn1pKs 227135 227124 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/florida-exhorts-residents-prepare-evacuate-destructive-hurricane-irma/ Destructive Hurricane Irma targets entire state of Florida Hurricane Irma is en route to Florida after battering islands across the Caribbean, and many areas across central and south Florida are already under mandatory evacuation. P.J. Tobia reports on how Floridians are preparing for the storm, then John Yang speaks to Ed Rappaport of the National Hurricane Center and Major Hector Llevat of the Miami-Dade Police Department. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3FD2W-e1504913599993-320x196.jpg 3004501959 duIqFWUHFxc