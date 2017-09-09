  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Nation

Key West on lockdown as Irma approaches

September 9, 2017 at 4:38 PM EDT
The Florida Keys are home to tens of thousands of residents who were ordered to evacuate days ago as Hurricane Irma approaches the state. The city of Key West is squarely in the hurricane’s path -- but Key West Mayor Craig Cates stayed behind to help manage last-resort shelters. Cates joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT