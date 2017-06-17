219291 219293 219293 Labor violations force truckers into life of servitude An investigative report released Friday by USA Today, exposes a truck driving industry rife with labor violations, forcing truckers into working conditions akin to indentured servitude. Brett Murphy, the article’s author, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Naples, Florida, to discuss the findings. disabled 3001980853 A_XbAZYz0po 219303 219304 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/mistrial-cosby-andrea-constand/ Cosby ‘not out of the woods’ after mistrial The Pennsylvania judge in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial declared a mistrial Saturday after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision. Washington Post reporter Manuel Roig-Franzia joins Hari Sreenivasan from Philadelphia to discuss the six days of deadlocked deliberation and what might come next for the case. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS17H43-e1497730649959-320x196.jpg 3001981537 jThWw1RnGXM 219292 219289 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/alabama-residents-left-one-insurance-option-aca/ Alabama residents left with one insurance option under ACA The Affordable Care Act mandated that all Americans obtain health insurance and created marketplaces, also known as exchanges, to facilitate coverage for the uninsured. But now, enrollees in five states, including Alabama, have only one option for insurance. PBS NewsHour Weekend’s Christopher Booker went to Alabama to look at the impact. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTX32G3G-e1493576749272-320x196.jpg 3001980107 vwmr2gMhzjY 219235 219229 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/acquittal-officer-killed-philando-castile-sparks-emotional-outcry/ Acquittal in Philando Castile trial sparks emotional outcry A jury found Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty Friday in the shooting of Philando Castile. The shooting garnered national attention in 2016, when the aftermath of the fatal encounter was streamed via Facebook Live. Tim Nelson of Minnesota Public Radio joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the trial and reaction. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/castile2-e1497657123229-320x196.jpg 3001964379 TB-ucxtH4cI