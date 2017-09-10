227256 227257 227257 Less than half of Florida homeowners have flood insurance Across Florida’s coastal counties, where Hurricane Irma bore down on Sunday, only 42 percent of homeowners have flood insurance, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. One reason for the gap is the high cost of government's national flood insurance program, which is set to expire this month. Suzanne Barlyn, who has reported on the issue for Reuters, joins Hari Sreenivasan. disabled 3004537224 xUZ8T_lrvJo 227275 227276 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/immigrant-evacuees-weigh-safety-fear-deportation/ Immigrant evacuees weigh safety, fear of deportation Before Hurricane Irma hit land, Florida Gov. Rick Scott urged more than 6 million of the state's residents to evacuate their homes and get out of harm's way. But many people within the Latino community who only speak Spanish, or are undocumented, avoided official shelters, instead relying on their neighbors and churches for support. NewsHour Weekend’s Ivette Feliciano reports on the challenges. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/shelter-320x196.png 3004538786 V4MOCSSydeM 227265 227266 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/irma-makes-landfall-florida-prepares-damage/ As Irma makes landfall, Florida prepares for damage Miami, Fort Lauderdale and other major cities in Florida were under a curfew Sunday evening after Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys, bringing flooding and Category 4 winds of 130 mph. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has activated all 7,000 members of the state's National Guard, with thousands in other states poised to join. NewsHour Weekend's Megan Thompson has more. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3FK4K-1-e1505068446524-320x196.jpg 3004538019 76j_4Lf_ab8 227262 227263 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trump-declares-major-disaster-puerto-rico-hurricane/ Trump declares major disaster in Puerto Rico from hurricane President Trump on Sunday declared a major disaster in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma hit the island, opening up federal assistance to the U.S. territory and its more than 3 million residents. Hurricane Irma swept through the Caribbean before making landfall in Florida early Sunday. Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rosselló joins Hari Sreenivasan to talk about the hurricane's impact. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3F15D-e1505078449539-320x196.jpg 3004537838 fZDI3MfU2a0