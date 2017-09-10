  • SUBSCRIBE
TOPICS > Nation

Less than half of Florida homeowners have flood insurance

September 10, 2017 at 5:20 PM EDT
Across Florida’s coastal counties, where Hurricane Irma bore down on Sunday, only 42 percent of homeowners have flood insurance, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. One reason for the gap is the high cost of government's national flood insurance program, which is set to expire this month. Suzanne Barlyn, who has reported on the issue for Reuters, joins Hari Sreenivasan.
