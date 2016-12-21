  • SUBSCRIBE
In Liberia, crafting school uniforms — and social consciousness

December 21, 2016 at 6:35 PM EST
Chid Liberty grew up in the U.S. as the son of a Liberian diplomat. After working in Silicon Valley, he returned to his family's country of origin with a plan to open a garment factory. When that business was devastated by the Ebola crisis, Liberty launched his next venture: a socially conscious clothing line that funds uniform production for schoolchildren. Fred de Sam Lazaro reports.
