What it’s like to be a Trump supporter in an ultra-liberal city
July 26, 2017 at 6:15 PM EDT
What is it like to be a conservative woman trying to find your voice in a city known for its progressive politics? The NewsHour's Elizabeth Flock wrote an in-depth profile of Trump supporters living in Portland, Oregon, the second half of our series on political divisions in unlikely places. Flock joins Judy Woodruff to take a closer look.