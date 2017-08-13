224440 224439 224439 Local gives history of civil rights in Charlottesville Rallies on Friday and Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia that were reminiscent of Ku Klux Klan gatherings shook people who have for generations fought for civil rights in Virginia and across the country. Activist, writer and educator Leontyne Peck with the University of Virginia’s President’s Commission on Slavery unpacks the weekend’s events with Hari Sreenivasan. disabled 3003740175 ePk8U8b4BY8 224459 224460 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/charlottesville-mayor-blames-trump-violent-weekend/ Charlottesville mayor blames Trump for violent weekend As locals grappled with the aftermath of a white nationalist rally that left three people dead on Saturday, Mayor Michael Signer wasted no words on denouncing President Donald Trump for what he says is his culpability in the violence. But a white nationalist leader told The NewsHour’s P.J. Tobia that the radical left is at fault. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/charlottesville_1-320x196.jpg 3003741106 btw8WEsl3iw 224455 224454 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/white-nationalism-ugly-continuation-brutal-tradition/ White nationalism in U.S. echoes through history In an opinion piece in The New York Times on Sunday after a violent weekend, Georgetown University sociology professor Michael Eric Dyson wrote, “We cannot pretend that the ugly bigotry unleashed in the streets of Charlottesville, Va., this weekend has nothing to do with the election of Donald Trump." Dyson joins Hari Sreenivasan for a discussion about racial rhetoric and its history. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1BIRV-e1502570997673-320x196.jpg 3003740908 uKaf4IK8KJc 224449 224448 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/post-election-spike-hate-crimes-persists-2017/ Post-election spike in hate crimes persists in 2017 The Charlottesville white nationalist rally, along with the associated deaths and injuries linked to it, follow a nationwide increase in hate crimes in the past year. Within 10 days of Donald Trump’s election, the Southern Poverty Law Center tracked 900 bias-related incidents against minorities. The center’s president Richard Cohen joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss these trends. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2L1XY-e1502657547257-320x196.jpg 3003740547 X2mq1lDUweo