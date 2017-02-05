206104 206106 206106 A look at the first two week’s of Trump’s presidency More than two weeks into his term, President Donald Trump has raised questions among some GOP members about his Republican beliefs and attacked a federal judge in Seattle over a ruling about Trump’s immigrant ban. To help analyze the latest political developments in the new administration, NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan. disabled 2365949899 CfLCEszRjSs 206095 206096 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trumps-immigrant-ban-lead-u-s-supreme-court/ Trump’s immigrant ban could lead to U.S. Supreme Court One federal appeals court has weighed in on the Trump administration’s immigration ban, and should another appeals court in another region of the country offer a competing view, it could send the debate to the U.S. Supreme Court. To discuss the legal ramifications of the immigration ban, University of Texas Law School Professor Steve Vladeck joins Hari Sreenivasan. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSWHJZ-1-320x196.jpg 2365949890 6wunTK7vPdE 206076 206077 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/pennsylvania-syrians-react-immigration-ban/ Allentown Syrians divided on Trump travel ban Allentown, Pennsylvania and surrounding Lehigh County are home to around 4,200 residents of Syrian descent -- one of the largest Syrian communities in the nation. They began arriving a century ago, with dozens more pouring in after the start of the Syrian civil war. NewsHour Weekend Correspondent Megan Thompson traveled to the region to report on their views of President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/IMG_9479-320x196.jpg -MQgBfCEAlA 206013 206014 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/awaiting-senate-confirmation-trump-cabinet-posts-left-vacant/ Trump cabinet posts left vacant Entering President Donald Trump’s third week, only five members of his cabinet have been sworn in, including the secretaries of State, Defense, Homeland Security and Transportation. The heads of 15 other departments are awaiting Senate confirmation. In addition, hundreds of staff positions remain vacant. Roll Call Reporter Niels Lesniewski joins Alison Stewart from Washington to discuss. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSVZGP-1-320x196.jpg 2365949795 1a6ebBvtoSU