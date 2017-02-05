A look at the first two week’s of Trump’s presidency
February 5, 2017 at 6:15 PM EST
More than two weeks into his term, President Donald Trump has raised questions among some GOP members about his Republican beliefs and attacked a federal judge in Seattle over a ruling about Trump’s immigrant ban. To help analyze the latest political developments in the new administration, NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan.