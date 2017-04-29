  • SUBSCRIBE
Looking back at LA riots after beating of Rodney King

April 29, 2017 at 5:07 PM EDT
Twenty-five years ago, parts of Los Angeles erupted with anger after four white police officers who were filmed beating motorist Rodney King with batons were acquitted of assault. Riots lasted for five days, left 63 people dead and destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 buildings. People in LA marched on Saturday in commemoration. Marymount University professor Fernando Guerra joins Megan Thompson for more.
