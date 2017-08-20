Making sense of a chaotic week at the White House
August 20, 2017 at 5:23 PM EDT
It was another turbulent week at the White House, featuring the departure of President Trump's senior strategist Steve Bannon, who promised to wage "war" at figures inside the White House and Republicans from his Breitbart website, and the collapse of several advisory panels. PBS NewsHour Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan from New York to put the chaos in context.