In manifesto, Zuckerberg lays out vision for Facebook’s future

February 18, 2017 at 5:52 PM EST
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out his vision for his company's future in a nearly 6,000-word manifesto he posted on Thursday. In the essay, he called for greater connectedness and the creation of an infrastructure to help the “people left behind by globalization.” For more, Kara Swisher, executive editor of Recode, joins Hari Sreenivasan.
