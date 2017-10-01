The military promised to crack down on sexual assault. Have they?

229333 229334 229334 Military’s handling of sexual assault back in the spotlight A senior air force officer would have faced up to seven years in prison and a requirement to register if a sex offender if the U.S. military had not let him avoid criminal charges for sexual abuse by making him retire behind closed doors. Washington Post reporter Craig Whitlock, who followed the case, joins Hari Sreenivasan. disabled 3005225498 dcsy2q-strI true 229336 229335 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/small-hints-normal-life-return-puerto-rico-faces-colossal-task-rebuild/ Puerto Rico faces a colossal task to rebuild As more troops and materials arrive in Puerto Rico, relief workers are struggling to distribute desperately-needed supplies. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump praised the federal aid response on Sunday, a day after he drew ire for attacking the mayor of San Juan when she begged for help. NewsHour Special Correspondent Monica Villamizar, who is reporting from Puerto Rico, joins Hari Sreenivasan. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1DZ3B-e1506892015771-320x196.jpg 3005224911 ljDhSyISB1A 229309 229308 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/supreme-court-hear-case-testing-limits-partisan-gerrymandering/ Testing the limits of partisan gerrymandering In the 2012 elections, Republicans in Wisconsin won 60 of the 99 Assembly seats, despite Democrats having a majority of the statewide vote. The disparity lead to the federal lawsuit Gill v. Whitford, in which plaintiffs alleged that voting districts were gerrymandered unconstitutionally. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments. NewsHour Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1E9KE-1-e1506888240874-320x196.jpg 3005224539 hurGehScj-I 229261 229262 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/puerto-ricans-anguish-await-news-island/ Puerto Ricans in anguish as they await news from the island As Puerto Ricans face a growing humanitarian crisis following damage from Hurricane Maria, their friends and families in the continental U.S. are desperate to get in contact. And if they have, many are booking flights to bring their loved ones onto the mainland, adding to a growing diaspora. NewsHour Weekend’s Ivette Feliciano spoke with members of the community in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Lehigh-320x196.jpg 3005218547 J9wr75DwV4Q