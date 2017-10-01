  • SUBSCRIBE
The military promised to crack down on sexual assault. Have they?

October 1, 2017 at 5:37 PM EDT
A senior air force officer would have faced up to seven years in prison and a requirement to register if a sex offender if the U.S. military had not let him avoid criminal charges for sexual abuse by making him retire behind closed doors. Washington Post reporter Craig Whitlock followed the case, which is just one of an estimated 15,000 sexual assault cases the military handled in the last year, and joins Hari Sreenivasan.
