Why Obama failed to close Guantanamo
In his 2008 run for the White House, President Barack Obama promised to shut down the prison for suspected terrorists in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and on his second full day as president he issued an executive order to close it within a year. Eight years later, that has not happened, though the number of people imprisoned there has dropped from 242 to 55. Carol Rosenberg of the Miami Herald joins Alison Stewart.

Homeless veterans take refuge at Arizona encampment
A camp in Tucson, Arizona, serves about 20 homeless people, the majority of them U.S. military veterans seeking shelter, food, camaraderie and refuge from the streets. The camp, run by the group Veterans on Patrol, has grown with the help of donations from local companies and residents. Mitchell Riley reports for Arizona Public Media.

News Wrap: DOJ finds widespread bias by Chicago police
In our news wrap Friday, the U.S. Justice Department charged that Chicago's police have been violating people's rights for years. The department found widespread use of excessive force and racial bias against blacks and Latinos. Also, President-elect Donald Trump aimed fresh fire via Twitter at reports that Russia has compromising information on him.

Can a president's farewell speech help write history?
President Obama will deliver a farewell address to the nation in Chicago on Tuesday evening. Why do presidents give goodbye remarks? Judy Woodruff gets historical context on past speeches and the shaping of political legacy from presidential historian Michael Beschloss and Annette Gordon-Reed of Harvard University Law School.