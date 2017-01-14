  • SUBSCRIBE
Nation

Why Obama failed to close Guantanamo

January 14, 2017 at 5:33 PM EST
In his 2008 run for the White House, President Barack Obama promised to shut down the prison for suspected terrorists in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and on his second full day as president he issued an executive order to close it within a year. Eight years later, that has not happened, though the number of people imprisoned there has dropped from 242 to 55. Carol Rosenberg of the Miami Herald joins Alison Stewart.
