How Obama’s unique background shaped his outlook on race

December 21, 2016 at 6:35 PM EST
The Atlantic's Ta-Nehisi Coates has criticized President Obama’s policies toward black Americans. Perhaps for that reason, he was invited to discuss such issues with Mr. Obama several times throughout the president's tenure. As part of a collaboration with The Atlantic, Coates speaks with Judy Woodruff about his new book, which considers Mr. Obama’s legacy and rare optimism through a racial lens.
