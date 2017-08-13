  • SUBSCRIBE
Post-election spike in hate crimes persists in 2017

August 13, 2017 at 6:09 PM EDT
The Charlottesville white nationalist rally, along with the associated deaths and injuries linked to it, follow a nationwide increase in hate crimes in the past year. Within 10 days of Donald Trump’s election, the Southern Poverty Law Center tracked 900 bias-related incidents against minorities. The center’s president Richard Cohen joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss these trends.
