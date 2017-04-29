214354 214355 214355 What a president’s first 100 days actually tells us April 29 marks President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office, a common benchmark for measuring the achievements of incoming presidents. The standard was set by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, whose leadership in 1933 pushed a flurry of major legislation through Congress. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Megan Thompson for analysis. disabled 3000415493 6BjGsmfyofQ 214362 214361 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/climate-marchers-urge-trump-protect-environment/ Climate marchers urge Trump to protect environment As President Donald Trump reached the 100th day of his presidency, tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C., for the People’s Climate March, with similar demonstrations around the country. Protesters called for environmental protections even as Trump has proposed cutting funding for science programs and signed an executive order to expand offshore drilling for oil in the Arctic. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS14HJH-e1493501498544-320x196.jpg 3000415594 n7igAHbqEyQ 214292 214278 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/tensions-rising-whats-u-s-s-next-move-north-korea/ Tensions rising, what's U.S.'s next move on North Korea? Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the U.N. Security Council that it's time for "painful" new sanctions to make North Korea give up its nuclear and missile programs. His statement comes amid rising tension between the Trump administration and the Asian nation, and word of a ballistic missile test. Judy Woodruff talks with former State Department officials John Merrill and Balbina Hwang. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RTS14CN1-320x196.jpg 3000409258 AnaNpwKQzPE 214291 214283 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/shields-brooks-trumps-100-day-performance/ Shields and Brooks Trump’s 100-day performance Syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week’s news, including an evaluation of President Trump’s first 100 days in office, a lack of legislative traction in the Republican-led Congress and public perception that Democrats are out of touch with Americans’ problems. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/SB1-e1493422523814-320x196.jpg 3000407875 LtUlTXb817w