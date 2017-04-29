  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Politics

What a president’s first 100 days actually tells us

April 29, 2017 at 5:44 PM EDT
April 29 marks President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office, a common benchmark for measuring the achievements of incoming presidents. The standard was set by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, whose leadership in 1933 pushed a flurry of major legislation through Congress. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Megan Thompson for analysis on the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT