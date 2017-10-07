230019 230005 230005 Puerto Rico's power struggles predate Hurricane Maria Hurricane Maria destroyed Puerto Rico’s grid, but the U.S. territory's power provider was in deep financial trouble and known for neglecting outages before the storm struck last month. Jessica Resnick-Ault, a reporter with Reuters who investigated the bankrupt utility company, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Metairie, Louisiana, where she is reporting on Hurricane Nate. disabled 3005457804 yXUTTg0wh9s true 230033 230039 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/remembering-victims-las-vegas-shooting/ Remembering the victims of the Las Vegas shooting Friends and family continue to mourn the loss of loved ones killed last week in the largest mass shooting in modern American history. In 11 minutes of rapid gunfire into a Las Vegas concert crowd last Sunday night, mass shooter Stephen Paddock killed 36 men and 22 women. As the NewsHour has done all week, we remember 10 of those 58 people. Hari Sreenivasan has more http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1F63U-e1507247354696-320x196.jpg 3005459477 IfQy_WD1GDY 230030 230029 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/dojs-religious-freedom-guidance-give-license-discriminate/ Civil rights groups criticize ‘religious freedom’ guidance Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued legal guidance on Friday, reiterating that organizations may be exempt from following certain laws if doing so conflicts with religious belief. The guidance does not change existing law, but has been criticized by civil rights groups as a move to encourage discrimination. Josh Gerstein, a senior White House reporter for POLITICO, joins Hari Sreenivasan. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3GHCG-e1507405398815-320x196.jpg 3005459118 tz2t-EvP26s 230007 230020 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/ohio-sues-big-pharma-increase-opioid-related-deaths/ Ohio sues big pharma over increase in opioid-related deaths In May, Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine, citing the rising death toll from opioids in his state, sued five pharmaceutical companies, accusing them of playing down the risks of painkiller addiction. Ohio joins six states that have sued pharmaceutical companies amid the ongoing opioid crisis. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Chris Bury reports as part of our series, "America Addicted." http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Capture-320x196.png 3005457691 thHiSo44ZXg