Raids across the country rattle immigrants
February 11, 2017 at 5:24 PM EST
Raids this week ordered by the Trump administration has led to the detention and possible deportation of hundreds of immigrants around the country. While the government says they were routine, advocacy groups say it was a stepped-up effort by a president who drew a hard line on immigration during the campaign. For more context, USA Today immigration reporter Alan Gomez joins Hari Sreenivasan from Miami.