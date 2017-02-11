206650 206652 206652 Raids across the country rattle immigrants Raids this week ordered by the Trump administration has led to the detention and possible deportation of hundreds of immigrants around the country. While the government says they were routine, advocacy groups say it was a stepped-up effort by a president who drew a hard line on immigration during the campaign. For more context, USA Today immigration reporter Alan Gomez joins Hari Sreenivasan from Miami. disabled KAucl7m5gc4 206630 206629 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/ge-corporations-shop-best-relocation-deals/ GE, other corporations shop for best relocation deals American companies have often moved manufacturing plants in search of cheaper labor or easier access to raw materials. But inside the U.S., states are competing with each other to attract new companies and the jobs they bring. In turn, corporations leverage their position to shop around for the best deals and tax incentives to relocate. NewsHour Weekend Correspondent Christopher Booker reports. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/GE-Still-03-320x196.jpg 2365955155 hyCZteeXgfg 206478 206473 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/happens-zoo-snow-day/ What happens when the zoo has a snow day In our NewsHour Shares moment of the day, we peek in on Portland’s Oregon Zoo, and learn how both animals and zookeepers cope with snowstorms. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Screen-Shot-2017-02-09-at-8.50.38-PM-320x196.png 2365953758 3Dw_x2JbZ0k 206476 206474 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/undocumented-mothers-deportation-mobilized-activists-arizona/ Outrage in Arizona over undocumented mother’s deportation In Arizona, President Trump’s broadened deportation program hit home. The detention of a 35-year-old mother of two who has lived in the U.S. illegally for decades sparked protests overnight, as activists barred entrances to the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Daniel González of The Arizona Republic gives Judy Woodruff the latest on last night’s demonstrations. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Screen-Shot-2017-02-09-at-8.48.25-PM-320x196.png 2365953750 hfIm-L69hkw