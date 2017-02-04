  • SUBSCRIBE
Reassessing U.S. relations with Ukraine

February 4, 2017 at 5:14 PM EST
On President Donald Trump’s call list Saturday was Ukraine President Poroshenko. The conversation comes after a week of some of the worst fighting in the last two year between Ukrainian and pro-Russia separatist fighters killed 30 people. Alison Stewart is joined by Professor Timothy Frye, chair of the political science department at Columbia University, to talk about international relations.
