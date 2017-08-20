  • SUBSCRIBE
Remembering Jerry Lewis and Dick Gregory, pioneering comedians

August 20, 2017 at 4:53 PM EDT
In less than 24 hours, the world lost two comedic icons. Jerry Lewis, a comedy titan, film producer and screenwriter who entertained audiences with his uniquely zany brand of comedy, died Sunday at the age of 91. Dick Gregory, the performer, writer, and activist who mined humor from the civil rights movement, died Saturday at the age of 84. Here, we look back at their achievements.
