Remembering Jerry Lewis and Dick Gregory, pioneering comedians

225120 225119 225119 Jerry Lewis and Dick Gregory, pioneering comedians, die In less than 24 hours, the world lost two comedic icons. Jerry Lewis, a comedy titan, film producer and screenwriter who entertained audiences with his uniquely zany brand of comedy, died Sunday at the age of 91. Dick Gregory, the performer, writer, and activist who mined humor from the civil rights movement, died Saturday at the age of 84. Here, we look back at their achievements. disabled 8k0Ey-se8eY 225130 225128 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/joint-military-drills-begin-u-s-south-korea/ Joint military drills to begin with U.S., South Korea Defense Secretary James Mattis said Sunday that the decision to reduce U.S. troop participation in joint military exercises with South Korea this week is unrelated to tensions with North Korea. Christopher Hill, former chief U.S. negotiator with North Korea and ambassador to South Korea, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Denver, Co. to offer perspective on the situation. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS19AOD-320x196.jpg 3003903416 enADQm-rCEE 225028 225080 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/episode/pbs-newshour-weekend-full-episode-august-19-2017/ PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode August 19, 2017 On this edition for Saturday, August 19, thousands of counter-protesters overpower a controversial “free speech” rally in Boston. Later, the tech community responds to hate speech in the wake of Charlottesville. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1CGF0-320x196.jpg 3003901642 qcKcj-P-LwA 225000 225008 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/not-close-prepared-next-pandemic-says-doctor/ What we learned from Ebola about preventing pandemic Is the world ready for the next pandemic? Dr. Raj Panjabi of Last Mile Health joined Judy Woodruff at the Spotlight Health Conference in Aspen, Colorado, to discuss the challenges and importance of preventing, identifying and preparing for the next crisis like Ebola. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/RTR4BDYB-320x196.jpg 3003895331 g3thMLvjWFw