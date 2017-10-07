Remembering the victims of the Las Vegas shooting

HARI SREENIVASAN: In 11 minutes of rapid gunfire into a Las Vegas concert crowd last Sunday night, a mass shooter killed 58 people attending a concert. As the NewsHour has done all week, tonight we remember the final 10 of those victims.

Like so many people killed, Dorene Anderson was visiting Las Vegas from out of state. She was a stay-at-home mom and wife from Alaska with a passion for ice hockey.

Denise Burditus attended the concert with her husband — both seen here less than an hour before the massacre began. She was shot as they fled the scene.

Heather Alvarado was a mother of three from Utah, who came to the three-day country music festival with her family. Her husband says, “she always saw the good in others.”

Hannah Ahlers was also a mother of three children — seen here — from California. She went to the festival with her husband. Her father-in-law says: Heather “lit up the world with her smile.

Victor Link was also from California. His son said on Facebook he was “the best dad any one son could ever have.”

Carly Kreibaum, a mother of two young children, from Iowa, attended the concert with friends.

Calla Medig went to the festival every year, this year with her best friend, who got her to a hospital. Medig is one of four victims from Canada.

Tara Roe was also Canadian. She was a model, a teaching assistant, and mother of two young boys.

Carrie Parsons lived in Seattle and was recently engaged. A childhood friend says: “She would always say ‘live, laugh, love.’”

And Pati Mestas loved country music and moved closer to the stage when Jason Aldean started performing. A friend says she was was a “great” mother and grandmother and “an amazing person.”