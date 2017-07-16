221900 221899 221899 Russia developments have little effect on Trump’s base A new Washington Post-ABC news poll shows 60 percent of Americans believe Russia tried to influence last year’s election and 41 percent believe the Trump campaign intentionally aided those efforts. The poll also shows President Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 36 percent. NewsHour Weekend’s Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan to break down the numbers and how they impact Trump’s base. disabled 3002826333 221821 221822 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/airport-face-scans-raise-privacy-concerns/ Airport face scans raise privacy concerns The Department of Homeland Security is scanning the faces of passengers on international flights at six airports in an attempt to catch immigrants overstaying their visas. While government officials say they are not keeping biometric data of U.S. citizens, privacy advocates are skeptical. Associated Press reporter Frank Bajak joins Hari Sreenivasan from Houston. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX197YF-e1500153063510-320x196.jpg 3002820148 EuZs8rjfH20 221762 221761 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/shields-brooks-fallout-donald-trump-jr-s-emails-gop-health-care-reform/ Shields and Brooks on fallout from Donald Trump Jr.’s emails Syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week’s news, including President Donald Trump’s trip abroad, fallout over a June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, and the latest version of a GOP Senate health care bill. http://image.pbs.org/video-assets/SZPF2xf-asset-mezzanine-16x9-U8eAOt8.jpg 3002809872 YEoRhHil8zw 221751 221758 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/russians-think-trump-u-s/ What Russians think about Trump and the U.S. There may be no more consequential relationship for the U.S. than with Russia. As part of our week-long series “Inside Putin's Russia,” special correspondent Nick Schifrin and producer Zach Fannin report in collaboration with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting on how Russians perceive the U.S. and how the relationship between the two world powers has evolved under Trump. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/insiderussia-e1500078931568-320x196.jpg 3002809037 jfdTSKDGrxA