Politics

Russia developments have little effect on Trump’s base

July 16, 2017 at 4:05 PM EDT
A new Washington Post-ABC news poll shows 60 percent of Americans believe Russia tried to influence last year’s election and 41 percent believe the Trump campaign intentionally aided those efforts. The poll also shows President Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 36 percent. NewsHour Weekend’s Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan to break down the numbers and how they impact Trump’s base.
