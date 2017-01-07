Russia’s election intervention is ‘new reality, new weapon’
January 7, 2017 at 4:57 PM EST
203236203234203234Russia’s election intervention is ‘new reality, new weapon’n Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a meeting about the intelligence report released this week that concludes the Russian government tried to influence the U.S. election. To break down what is in the report and what to expect, senior national security reporter at The Wall Street Journal Shane Harris joins Hari Sreenivasan.2017-01-07 16:20:00disabled2365928441M3mSrF1CJMw203225203224http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/kentuckys-medicaid-expansion-aca-soon-change/Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion under ACA could soon changeThe Affordable Care Act has brought insurance coverage to millions of low-income Americans. But with President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress vowing to repeal the law, its future is uncertain. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Chris Bury traveled to Kentucky, a state with one of the biggest drops in uninsured residents since the law went into effect.2017-01-07 14:58:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTR3FLTD-320x196.jpg2365928404HHxCeW3iGtQ203147203156http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-congress-certifies-election-donald-trump/News Wrap: Congress certifies election of Donald TrumpIn our news wrap Friday, the election of Donald Trump was certified when Congress tallied the Electoral College votes. Vice President Biden presided as a number of House Democrats objected, but none had the support of a senator, which the rules require. Also, Mr. Trump disputed reports that U.S. taxpayers will pay for a wall on the Mexican border, insisting Mexico would reimburse the cost.2017-01-06 18:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2XT5G-320x196.jpg2365928120oNdxldTA_P0203145203155http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/know-fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting/What we know about the Fort Lauderdale airport shootingAt the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, a gunman killed at least five people and wounded eight others Friday before police captured him. William Brangham speaks with Feature Story News’ Steve Mort, who was at the airport soon after the attack, about what he saw in the immediate aftermath and what we know about the suspect, widely reported to be named Esteban Santiago.2017-01-06 18:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2XT8G-320x196.jpg2365928097s6T89l2RGyE
On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a meeting about the intelligence report released this week that concludes the Russian government tried to influence the U.S. election. To break down what is in the report and what to expect, senior national security reporter at The Wall Street Journal Shane Harris joins Hari Sreenivasan.