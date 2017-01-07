203236 203234 203234 Russia’s election intervention is ‘new reality, new weapon’ n Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a meeting about the intelligence report released this week that concludes the Russian government tried to influence the U.S. election. To break down what is in the report and what to expect, senior national security reporter at The Wall Street Journal Shane Harris joins Hari Sreenivasan. disabled 2365928441 M3mSrF1CJMw 203225 203224 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/kentuckys-medicaid-expansion-aca-soon-change/ Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion under ACA could soon change The Affordable Care Act has brought insurance coverage to millions of low-income Americans. But with President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress vowing to repeal the law, its future is uncertain. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Chris Bury traveled to Kentucky, a state with one of the biggest drops in uninsured residents since the law went into effect. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTR3FLTD-320x196.jpg 2365928404 HHxCeW3iGtQ 203147 203156 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-congress-certifies-election-donald-trump/ News Wrap: Congress certifies election of Donald Trump In our news wrap Friday, the election of Donald Trump was certified when Congress tallied the Electoral College votes. Vice President Biden presided as a number of House Democrats objected, but none had the support of a senator, which the rules require. Also, Mr. Trump disputed reports that U.S. taxpayers will pay for a wall on the Mexican border, insisting Mexico would reimburse the cost. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2XT5G-320x196.jpg 2365928120 oNdxldTA_P0 203145 203155 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/know-fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting/ What we know about the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting At the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, a gunman killed at least five people and wounded eight others Friday before police captured him. William Brangham speaks with Feature Story News’ Steve Mort, who was at the airport soon after the attack, about what he saw in the immediate aftermath and what we know about the suspect, widely reported to be named Esteban Santiago. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2XT8G-320x196.jpg 2365928097 s6T89l2RGyE