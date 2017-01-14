Sadiq Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, on connecting citizens
January 14, 2017 at 3:08 PM EST
203831203830203830Sadiq Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, on connecting citizensSadiq Khan worked as a human rights lawyer and as a member of the British Parliament before he was elected mayor of London in May, making history as the first Muslim to serve in the position. Khan is also the first Muslim to lead any Western capital city. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent David Tereshchuk interviewed Khan for the PBS program2017-01-14 02:23 pmdisabled09NIntOsxd8203771203760http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/obama-leaves-complicated-legacy-iraq-afghanistan-syria/Obama leaves complicated legacy in the Middle EastPresident Obama came into office with a desire to wind down America’s wars overseas. Today the Middle East is a far more volatile place than it was. Chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Warner reports and Judy Woodruff gets an assessment from Gen. David Petraeus, former Assistant Secretary of State Philip Gordon, and Eric Edelman, former State and Defense Department official.2017-01-13 00:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2QEM0-320x196.jpg2365933704MadSpDd52pk203768203759http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/dont-know-week-dominated-russia-questions/What we don’t know after week dominated by Russia questionsRussia loomed over this week’s congressional hearings. What kind of investigation is needed to look into unverified reports that Russia has information on the president-elect? And why didn’t the White House do more early on to stop Russian hacking? Steve Inskeep speaks with David Ignatius of The Washington Post, who has been compiling unanswered questions about each of the players.2017-01-13 00:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2PLK0-320x196.jpg2365933744IbuLnmklbbs203755203764http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-justice-department-finds-widespread-bias-chicago-police/News Wrap: DOJ finds widespread bias by Chicago policeIn our news wrap Friday, the U.S. Justice Department charged that Chicago’s police have been violating people’s rights for years. The department found widespread use of excessive force and racial bias against blacks and Latinos. Also, President-elect Donald Trump aimed fresh fire via Twitter at reports that Russia has compromising information on him.2017-01-13 00:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/GettyImages-102983342-320x196.jpg2365933714ovxWBPVIENw
Sadiq Khan worked as a human rights lawyer and as a member of the British Parliament before he was elected mayor of London in May, making history as the first Muslim to serve in the position. Khan is also the first Muslim to lead any Western capital city. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent David Tereshchuk interviewed Khan for the PBS program "Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.”