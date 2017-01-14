  • SUBSCRIBE
Sadiq Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, on connecting citizens

January 14, 2017 at 3:08 PM EST
Sadiq Khan worked as a human rights lawyer and as a member of the British Parliament before he was elected mayor of London in May, making history as the first Muslim to serve in the position. Khan is also the first Muslim to lead any Western capital city. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent David Tereshchuk interviewed Khan for the PBS program "Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.”
This interview originally appeared on Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.

