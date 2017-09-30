After scandal over private flights, who will replace Tom Price?
September 30, 2017 at 4:29 PM EDT
The search is on for a new secretary of Health and Human Services after former Georgia Congressman Tom Price resigned on Friday following a scandal over using expensive private charter flights for official travel. President Donald Trump has named Deputy Assistant Secretary Don Wright as acting chief of the department. Washington Post reporter John Wagner joins Hari Sreenivasan for more on what’s next.