As small hints of normal life return, Puerto Rico faces a colossal task to rebuild

HARI SREENIVASAN: Good evening and thanks for joining us.

As more troops and materials arrive in Puerto Rico, relief workers are struggling to distribute desperately-needed supplies.

The U.S. territory that three and a half million American citizens call home is still trying to get back to basics, 11 days after Hurricane Maria made landfall.

According to the federal emergency management agency, FEMA, Telecommunications are available to a third of the island. 45 percent of residents now have drinkable running water. 60 percent of gas stations are open and providing fuel. 11 major highways are cleared of debris and open. Power has been restored to 59 hospitals

Today, FEMA director Brock Long said signs of routine life are coming back, but there’s a long way to go fixing roads and restoring infrastructure.



FEMA DIRECTOR BROCK LONG: The bottom line is, this is the most logistically challenging event the United States has ever seen. We have been moving and pushing as fast as the situation allows. Every day we make progress, every day we have some setbacks.

HARI SREENIVASAN: About 9,000 people remain in more than 100 shelters on the island.

From his golf club in New Jersey today, President Trump defended the federal response led by FEMA and the military:

We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the fake news or politically motivated ingrates, people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great military. All buildings now inspected.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello said today Mr. Trump’s statements about building inspections are untrue, telling CNN:

GOV. RICARDO ROSSELLO: I’m not aware of such inspections, there are areas of Puerto Rico where we really haven’t gotten contact.

HARI SREENIVASAN: Rossello said it’s important for the president to see the damage firsthand, as he is scheduled to do on Tuesday.

Today, the mayor of Puerto Rico’s capital city San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, defended herself. She reiterated: all she did was ask for more help.

MAYOR CARMEN YULÍN CRUZ: Lets just talk about saving lives right now. Putting back the power grid as soon as we can. Because that has an immediate effect on our ability to recover financially.

HARI SREENIVASAN: U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jeff Buchanan, who arrived Thursday to oversee troop efforts, tells the NewsHour this is the worst storm damage he’s ever seen.

GEN. JEFF BUCHANAN: The roads are now clear on the outside of the island, and we are slowly working our way in, but we obviously need to get all the roads cleared so we can get supplies into people who need them.