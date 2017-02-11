Somalia’s president sworn in amid refugee crisis

206640 206643 206643 Somalia president sworn in amid refugee crisis Somalia, one of the seven countries named in President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting immigration, swore in President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, nicknamed “Farmajo,” this week. Mohamed takes over as thousands of Somalis are living in the Dadaab refugee complex in neighboring Kenya, the world’s largest refugee camp. NPR reporter Eyder Peralta joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. disabled 3mdimWQCPdI 206611 206585 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/top-trump-aide-reportedly-talked-sanctions-russian-envoy/ Trump aide reportedly talked sanctions with Russian envoy In December, the Obama administration levied new sanctions against Russia for its alleged role in tampering with the election. In the days following, incoming White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn spoke several times via phone with the Russian ambassador. What did they discuss? Hari Sreenivasan speaks with Greg Miller of The Washington Post about new revelations. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX30IOV-320x196.jpg 2365954961 3uTEGJBPm00 206594 206584 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/whats-future-relations-china-japan-trump/ The future of relations with China, Japan under Trump Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with President Trump Friday amid growing concerns in Asia over trade, North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs and China flexing its military muscle. Judy Woodruff speaks with Evan Medeiros, former senior director for Asian affairs during the Obama administration, about what U.S. relations with Asia look like going forward. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX30IA8-320x196.jpg 2365954931 rqNKsmidJUs 206451 206464 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/debate-wisdom-deadly-yemen-raid-gets-political/ Debate on wisdom of deadly Yemen raid gets political Questions linger over the deadly raid by U.S. Navy SEALS targeting al-Qaida in Yemen in late January. Now the success or failure of the military operation has become a political debate. Audie Cornish speaks with Nancy Youssef, national security correspondent at BuzzFeed, about the logistics of how the Yemen raid was greenlighted, as well as the continued fallout. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2ZZOC-320x196.jpg 2365953770 YWjmOthEq9o