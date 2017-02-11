  • SUBSCRIBE
Somalia’s president sworn in amid refugee crisis

February 11, 2017 at 5:09 PM EST
Somalia, one of the seven countries named in President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting immigration, swore in President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, nicknamed “Farmajo,” this week. Mohamed takes over as thousands of Somalis are living in the Dadaab refugee complex in neighboring Kenya, the world’s largest refugee camp. NPR reporter Eyder Peralta joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.
