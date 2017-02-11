Somalia’s president sworn in amid refugee crisis
February 11, 2017 at 5:09 PM EST
206640206643206643Somalia president sworn in amid refugee crisisSomalia, one of the seven countries named in President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting immigration, swore in President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, nicknamed “Farmajo,” this week. Mohamed takes over as thousands of Somalis are living in the Dadaab refugee complex in neighboring Kenya, the world’s largest refugee camp. NPR reporter Eyder Peralta joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.2017-02-11 12:00 amdisabled3mdimWQCPdI206611206585http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/top-trump-aide-reportedly-talked-sanctions-russian-envoy/Trump aide reportedly talked sanctions with Russian envoyIn December, the Obama administration levied new sanctions against Russia for its alleged role in tampering with the election. In the days following, incoming White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn spoke several times via phone with the Russian ambassador. What did they discuss? Hari Sreenivasan speaks with Greg Miller of The Washington Post about new revelations.2017-02-10 18:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX30IOV-320x196.jpg23659549613uTEGJBPm00206594206584http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/whats-future-relations-china-japan-trump/The future of relations with China, Japan under TrumpJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with President Trump Friday amid growing concerns in Asia over trade, North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs and China flexing its military muscle. Judy Woodruff speaks with Evan Medeiros, former senior director for Asian affairs during the Obama administration, about what U.S. relations with Asia look like going forward.2017-02-10 18:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX30IA8-320x196.jpg2365954931rqNKsmidJUs206451206464http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/debate-wisdom-deadly-yemen-raid-gets-political/Debate on wisdom of deadly Yemen raid gets politicalQuestions linger over the deadly raid by U.S. Navy SEALS targeting al-Qaida in Yemen in late January. Now the success or failure of the military operation has become a political debate. Audie Cornish speaks with Nancy Youssef, national security correspondent at BuzzFeed, about the logistics of how the Yemen raid was greenlighted, as well as the continued fallout.2017-02-09 18:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2ZZOC-320x196.jpg2365953770YWjmOthEq9o
Somalia, one of the seven countries named in President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting immigration, swore in President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, nicknamed “Farmajo,” this week. Mohamed takes over as thousands of Somalis are living in the Dadaab refugee complex in neighboring Kenya, the world’s largest refugee camp. NPR reporter Eyder Peralta joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.