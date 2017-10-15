230721 230720 230720 South Sudan civil war causes Africa’s worst refugee crisis South Sudan’s 4 year civil war has left 6 million people in need of humanitarian aid and caused one of the world’s worst refugee crises. With support from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Center for the Prevention of Genocide, NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Simona Foltyn and journalist Jason Patinkin traveled to Uganda to meet people desperate for asylum. disabled 3005689148 09DOk5kao5U true 230636 230637 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/500000-rohingya-flee-rape-fire-murder-myanmar/ Rohingya flee from rape, fire and murder in Myanmar Systematic rape, widespread burning of homes and killings by the Myanmar government has forced more than half a million Rohingya, a long-persecuted and ethnic minority Muslim group, to flee to Bangladesh in the past six weeks. New York Times reporter Jeffrey Gettleman, who has documented what the U.N. has called an “ethnic cleansing,” joins Hari Sreenivasan from Dubai. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1G7H0-e1508000189876-320x196.jpg 3005682043 JsYEKFdhnh4 230604 230628 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/episode/pbs-newshour-weekend-full-episode-october-14-2017/ PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode Oct.14, 2017 On this edition for Saturday, Oct. 14, fires in northern California leave whole towns devastated, and persecuted Rohingya Muslims continue to flee Myanmar. Also, baby boomers are struggling to pay off student loans well into retirement age. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New Jersey. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1GE5P-e1507997011494-320x196.jpg 3005680968 kA5A1pksdRY 230588 230553 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/congress-stand-chance-successfully-changing-iran-deal/ Does Congress have a chance at changing the Iran deal? President Trump announced that he finds Iran is not in compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement, but stopped short of actually withdrawing the U.S. from the deal, instead giving Congress 60 days to decide whether sanctions should be reimposed. Nick Schifrin gets two views from Robert Malley of the International Crisis Group and Mark Dubowitz of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1GE5K-320x196.jpg 3005672856 _C5pxY47BZA