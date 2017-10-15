  • SUBSCRIBE
South Sudan civil war causes Africa’s worst refugee crisis

October 15, 2017 at 3:26 PM EDT
South Sudan’s four-year civil war has left half of the nation’s population, 6 million people, in need of humanitarian aid and caused one of the world’s worst refugee crises. With support from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Center for the Prevention of Genocide, NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Simona Foltyn and journalist Jason Patinkin traveled to Uganda to meet people desperate for asylum.
