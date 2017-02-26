  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Nation

The struggle of rebuilding America’s infrastructure

February 26, 2017 at 3:16 PM EST
In his first address to Congress this Tuesday, President Donald Trump is likely to talk about his vision for rebuilding America's infrastructure with a $1 trillion plan. The nation's top funding source for transportation projects is the federal gas tax, which has been stuck at 18 cents per gallon since the early 1990s. Financial Times editor Ed Crooks joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT