The struggle of rebuilding America’s infrastructure
February 26, 2017 at 3:16 PM EST
208132208131208131The struggle of rebuilding America’s infrastructureIn his first address to Congress this Tuesday, President Donald Trump is likely to talk about his vision for rebuilding America's infrastructure with a $1 trillion plan. The nation's top funding source for transportation projects is the federal gas tax, which has been stuck at 18 cents per gallon since the early 1990s. Financial Times editor Ed Crooks joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.2017-02-26 14:02:00disabled2365966706koSNwkquru4208123208124http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/despite-protests-dakota-access-pipeline-nears-completion/Despite protests, Dakota Access Pipeline nears completionLast year, the Obama administration froze the Dakota Access Pipeline, designed to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois. But President Trump has rebooted construction, which is now near completion. Public media's "Inside Energy" in conjunction with Rocky Mountain PBS produced a documentary called "Beyond Standing Rock" set to air on PBS stations in March. Reporter Leigh Paterson has this story.2017-02-26 01:21 pmhttp://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/6580f991-233c-445c-bc70-736e83755d0b-320x196.jpg9pOH4dnIcI8208082208083http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/democrats-select-perez-new-party-chair/Democrats select Perez as new party chairAs Republicans continue to dominate Congress, Democrats on Saturday elected a new leader for their party. Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who won the vote over Rep. Keith Ellison, will serve as chair of the Democratic National Committee. NPR political editor Domenico Montanaro, who is covering the DNC gathering in Atlanta, joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the results.2017-02-25 15:49:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTS10B7K-320x196.jpg2365966355pjL364qt_pU208074208075http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/conservatives-rally-behind-trump-administration-cpac/Conservatives rally behind Trump administration during CPACThe annual Conservative Political Action Conference came to an end on Saturday outside Washington, D.C. CPAC hosted a number of prominent Republicans, from President Donald Trump touting his conservative credentials to his adviser Steve Bannon, who talked about “deconstructing the administrative state.” For more on CPAC, Reuters political reporter Andy Sullivan joins Hari Sreenivasan.2017-02-25 03:00 pmhttp://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTS106HZ-320x196.jpgP2BhZevi130
In his first address to Congress this Tuesday, President Donald Trump is likely to talk about his vision for rebuilding America's infrastructure with a $1 trillion plan. The nation's top funding source for transportation projects is the federal gas tax, which has been stuck at 18 cents per gallon since the early 1990s. Financial Times editor Ed Crooks joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.