Surveying toxic waste sites flooded by Harvey
September 3, 2017 at 3:17 PM EDT
226628226629226629Surveying toxic waste sites flooded by HarveyThe Associated Press this weekend found in the Houston area that seven Superfund sites -- areas designated by the Environmental Protection Agency as the country’s most contaminated -- had flooded. Associated Press reporter Michael Biesecker, who co-authored the initial report, joins Megan Thompson to discuss the environmental implications.2017-09-03 12:00 amdisabled3004340663322eEl6f-Sg226554226553http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/searching-future-currency-major-companies-try-bitcoin-technology/Major companies try Bitcoin technologySince it was introduced eight years ago, the digital currency Bitcoin has drawn attention for its rise in value. Like other digital currencies, it uses “blockchain” technology, which helps conduct transactions without using banks or credit card companies as conduits. Hari Sreenivasan spoke with Don Tapscott, co-author of "Blockchain Revolution," about the technology's potential.2017-09-02 03:17 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTS1B2TV-2-e1504379809442-320x196.jpg3004338939T3ZbYIJv4ok226547226548http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/gas-prices-surge-harvey-strikes-refineries/Gas prices surge after Harvey strikes refineriesGas prices have jumped in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, with about 20 percent of refinery capacity along the Texas Gulf Coast offline. The national average for regular gas is now $2.59 a gallon, 23 cents higher than a week ago. Travis Bubenik of Houston Public Media joins Nick Schifrin for more on how the storm has affected the energy industry.2017-09-02 01:42 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3E903-1-e1504374295674-320x196.jpg3004338744X-K_g5uZ_XE226542226543http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/flooding-lingers-houston-begins-clean/As flooding lingers, Houston begins clean-upMore than a week after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, Houston is shifting to recovery mode and surveying the damage. The Federal Emergency Management Administration has already granted $83 million in aid to survivors of the storm, including funding for housing and other critical needs, as thousands of people remain in shelters. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Marcia Biggs reports from Houston.2017-09-02 01:30 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/RTX3EGL1-e1504373371979-320x196.jpg3004338385vCkjXtpAcmA
The Associated Press this weekend found in the Houston area that seven Superfund sites -- areas designated by the Environmental Protection Agency as the country’s most contaminated -- had flooded. After the AP report, the EPA released an aerial survey with even more expansive results, finding that 13 of the state’s of 41 Superfund sites could be damaged. Associated Press reporter Michael Biesecker, who co-authored the initial report, joins Megan Thompson to discuss the environmental implications.