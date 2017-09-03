  • SUBSCRIBE
Surveying toxic waste sites flooded by Harvey

September 3, 2017 at 3:17 PM EDT
The Associated Press this weekend found in the Houston area that seven Superfund sites -- areas designated by the Environmental Protection Agency as the country’s most contaminated -- had flooded. After the AP report, the EPA released an aerial survey with even more expansive results, finding that 13 of the state’s of 41 Superfund sites could be damaged. Associated Press reporter Michael Biesecker, who co-authored the initial report, joins Megan Thompson to discuss the environmental implications.
