225058 225059 225059 Tech companies shut down white nationalist sites Events in Charlottesville last week prompted the tech community to take steps against hate speech. Companies like Google have stopped hosting white nationalist websites, and Facebook and Twitter have shut down known white nationalists’ accounts. Cindy Cohn of the Electronic Frontier Foundation warns that the tactics used to silence neo-Nazis online could be used against others in the future. disabled 3003901429 NqJzpLsnXtI 225054 225050 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/women-joining-alt-right/ Why are women joining the ‘alt-right’? After the violent “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last Saturday, the “alt-right” has come under renewed scrutiny. Its ideology rejects Jewish people, people of color, LGBTQ people and immigrants, and is dominated by white men -- so why are some women joining it? Harper’s Magazine’s Seyward Darby, who reported on the issue, joins Hari Sreenivasan. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS18LF2-320x196.jpg 3003900502 DnhnjsJ3zFg 224983 225004 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/anticipating-protests-boston-hopes-prevent-another-charlottesville/ Boston hopes to prevent another Charlottesville Boston police and city officials are preparing for a self-titled "free speech" demonstration on Saturday, which comes in the wake of last weekend's white nationalist and white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. John Yang learns more from Philip Martin of WGBH. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1CBZV-320x196.jpg 3003895044 p_3jATPOlCg 224884 224866 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/cities-prepare-tensions-confederate-statues/ How cities prepare for tensions over Confederate statues Statues of Confederate leaders have been removed in the night, torn down by protesters and seen as a flash point for communities, especially in the South. What challenges do cities face when trying to deal with controversial memorials, as well as the backlash? Hari Sreenivasan talks with Lt. Ryan Lee of the Portland Police Bureau and Mayor Jim Gray of Lexington, Kentucky. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1BW52-e1502817962305-320x196.jpg 3003863276 D2O-s_hcOPc